Detroit eatery gives away recipe to popular fried chicken

DETROIT - A Detroit eatery is giving away the recipe to its popular fried chicken.

Over the years, Bert's Marketplace has become a Detroit staple. Staff members appeared on Local 4 Sunday to discuss the restaurant's history at the Eastern Market and some of its most popular dishes. You can watch Sunday's segment above.

Burt's Marketplace famous fried chicken recipe:

Makes: 8 pieces / Prep time: 20 minutes (plus chicken soaking time) / Total time: 1 hour 20 minutes

1 whole fryer chicken, cut into pieces (breasts, legs, thighs and wings)



3 cups buttermilk (or enough to cover the chicken pieces)

2 tablespoons garlic powder

2 tablespoons onion powder

1 tablespoon white pepper

2 tablespoons kosher salt

Soy bean or canola oil for frying



SEASONED FLOUR

3 cups all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons onion powder

2 tablespoons garlic powder

1½ teaspoons white pepper

2 teaspoons salt



Place the chicken pieces in a bowl. In a measuring cup, whisk together the buttermilk, garlic and onion powders, white pepper and salt. Pour over the chicken, refrigerate and soak at least 4 hours or overnight.



When ready to fry, remove the chicken from the refrigerator. Set aside.

Heat the oil to 350 degrees in a skillet or fryer. You will want to maintain the oil's temperature between 325-350 degrees.



