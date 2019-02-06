Detroit Historical Museum celebrating Detroit's African-American history

DETROIT - Throughout the month of February, the Detroit Historical Museum is offering opportunities to explore and celebrate Detroit's rich African American history.

Recognize Black History at these upcoming events, which are free unless otherwise noted:

Friday, February 8, 6 - 9 pm : Opening Reception: Salvaging Sound . Celebrate our newest Community Gallery exhibition, which showcases the mission, history and vision of the Detroit Sound Conservancy. The evening will feature musical guest Rev. Robert B. Jones, Sr. and Detroit's Soul Ambassador Melvin Davis. Admission is FREE.

Friday, February 8, 6 - 9 pm : Opening Reception: Salvaging Sound . Celebrate our newest Community Gallery exhibition, which showcases the mission, history and vision of the Detroit Sound Conservancy. The evening will feature musical guest Rev. Robert B. Jones, Sr. and Detroit's Soul Ambassador Melvin Davis. Admission is FREE.

Saturday, February 9, 12 - 2 pm: The World According to Fannie Davis book discussion. Author and Detroit native Bridgett M. Davis will discuss her new book. The World According to Fannie Davis, which tells the story of her mother's involvement in the "numbers" business in Detroit. Dr. Felicia George will join Davis in conversation. Admission is FREE.

Saturday February 9, 3 pm & Sunday, February 10, 3 pm: Business in the Black screening . Our monthly film series features a documentary on black-owned businesses in America in the 1800s-1960s. Admission is FREE.

Thursday, February 21, 6 - 8 pm: Third Thursday Speaker Series: Claude Harvard, Dublin Georgia, and Me. Mursalata Muhammad, Educational Architect, will share the story of Detroit-based inventor, Claude Harvard. Admission is FREE .

Saturday, February 23 10am - 4pm: African American History Day. Celebrate Detroit's African American History at our annual family friendly event. Find a variety of gifts as you browse our Vendor and Artist Market, drop in for craft activities hosted by Arts and Scraps, join an African Dance workout class, learn about neighborhood sports in the city in a panel discussion. More details at detroithistorical.org . Admission is FREE.

Saturday, February 28 6 - 9 pm: Jazz on the Streets of Old Detroit. Presented by the Detroit Historcial Society's Black Historic Sites Committee, this quarterly series features Sky Covington in February. Tickets: $15 in advance, $20 at the door and available at detroithistorical.org

Presented by the Detroit Historcial Society's Black Historic Sites Committee, this quarterly series features Sky Covington in February. Through March 3, 2019: View the temporary exhibition Images of Black Detroit, featuring 20th-century images from the private collection of Orlin Jones and Clyde Hopkins. Located on the lower level.

The Detroit Historical Museum, located at 5401 Woodward Ave. (NW corner of Kirby) in Midtown Detroit, is open to the public Tuesday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m.. to 5 p.m.. Admission is free for all, all the time. Parking in the Museum's lot is $9 at all times. Group tour pricing and information is available by calling 313-833-7979. Permanent exhibits include the famous Streets of Old Detroit, the Allesee Gallery of Culture, Kid Rock Music Lab, Doorway to Freedom: Detroit an the Underground Railroad, Detroit: The "Arsenal of Democracy," the Gallery of Innovation, Frontiers to Factories, America's Motor City, and the The Glancy Trains. For more information, call the Museum at 1-313-833-1805 or check out our website at detroithistorical.org.

