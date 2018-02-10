5-year-old Ypsilanti boy memorizes, gives emotional rendition of poem for Black History Month

YPSILANTI, Mich. - A 5-year-old boy from Ypsilanti brought a room full of adults to tears with his rendition of Useni Eugene Perkin's poem, "Hey, Black Child."

Ziare Gunn recited the poem from memory in front of the Ypsilanti school board. The video of his powerful delivery has been viewed thousands of times online.

See Ziare reciting the poem below.

Those at the meeting were moved when he said the poem, which was written to encourage black children to recognize their potential.

"They said I did a good job," he said.

Ziare, who can't read yet, memorized the poem in just three hours.

