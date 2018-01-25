February is Black History month: What does it mean to you?

To celebrate Black History Month this year, WDIV Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit.com wants to hear what this month means to our viewers and readers.

Please tell us what this means to you and/or how an African American has inspired you. That's an incredibly broad question, so please take it in any direction you'd like. We'd love to hear stories, details about local events or even photos or videos sharing a point of view. Use the form below, or go here.

Problems with the form or want to email us direct? Write to: clickondetroit@wdiv.com

