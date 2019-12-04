France readies for massive transport strike Thursday

FILE - In this Tuesday, April 3, 2018 file photo a passenger crosses railroad tracks at rush hour at Gare de Lyon train station, in Paris. France's rail operator SNCF and the Paris Metro say nationwide strikes will wipe out most services Thursday, impacting millions. The SNCF expects that 9 out of 10 high-speed trains won't run and that half of the Eurostar services linking France and Britain will be canceled, too. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

PARIS – France is getting ready for massive, nationwide transport strikes against government plans to overhaul the state pension system. The strike will disrupt train, buses and airline services.

In Paris, where workers’ unions are planning a march on Thursday, police warned Wednesday of possible violence and damages and ordered all businesses, cafes and restaurants along the way to close. Authorities also issued a ban on protests on the Champs-Elysees avenue, around the presidential palace, parliament and Notre Dame Cathedral.

The SNCF railway company expects nine out of 10 high-speed trains to be canceled. International train lines will be affected, too.

Air France said about 30% of its domestic flights will be cancelled.