Spain: Second death confirmed after chemical plant blast

Smoke rise following a big explosion at an industrial hub near the port city of Tarragona, Spain, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. A chemical emergency alert has been activated in northeastern Spain following a big explosion in an industrial zone near the port city of Tarragona, regional emergency services said Tuesday. (AP Photo/David Oliete)

BARCELONA – Authorities in northeastern Spain said a second person was found dead Wednesday following a massive explosion at a petrochemical plant that injured eight others.

Miquel Buch, the regional head of Catalonia’s interior department, said the dead individual was found buried under debris inside the plant. A plant worker has been missing following the Tuesday night blast near the city of Tarragona on the Mediterranean coast.

A preliminary investigation indicated the force of the explosion killed another person in a nearby neighborhood when a piece of metal struck his residence. The injured were workers at the plant.

The regional firefighters for Catalonia said 30 firefighting crews worked through the night to combat a fire from the explosion.

Fire chief Albert Ventosa said Wednesday that the fire was under control and there is no danger to the exterior of the plant.

Authorities are investigating the cause of what they describe as a “chemical accident.”