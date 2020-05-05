In push for normalcy, industries, nations test the waters

FILE - This March 16, 2020 file photo shows a woman walking through a lightly trafficked Times Square in New York. COVID-19 has shaken theater fans and shuttered all New York City's venues, including Broadway, which grossed $1.8 billion last season and attracted a record 15 million people. How Broadway one the city's jewels will reopen is still not clear. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, FIle)

The outbreak of the coronavirus has dealt a shock to the global economy with unprecedented speed. Following are developments Tuesday related to the global economy, the work place and the spread of the virus.

ARE WE THERE YET?: Decisions about when it's safe to reopen businesses have created fissures at the federal and state level, but that movement has already begun in dozens of states and across several industries.

— The owner of Outback Steakhouse and other national restaurant chains is opening the doors at hundreds of restaurants in multiple states Tuesday.

There are already 23 Outback Steakhouse restaurants open for dine-in service at limited capacity, and Bloomin’ Brands said 336 dining rooms will reopen Tuesday.

— Children's clothing company Carter's plans to reopen some of its stores later this week. Although the chain closed its retail stores because of the pandemic. Carter's has been selling apparel online and through retailers that have remained open, like Target and Walmart.

PERILOUS JOURNEYS: Even as major cruise and airlines prepare for some sort of return to mobility, the economic damage from the outbreak raises questions about what kind of travel industry will emerge.

— United Airlines is planning deep staffing cuts for pilots, managers and administrative staff in October after federal aid to help cover payroll costs runs out. The Chicago carrier warned its 12,250 pilots in a memo to prepare for “displacement” that affects 30% of them, or nearly 3,700 pilots. In a separate memo, United told employees it is planning at least a 30% cut in management and administrative staff, or 3,450 of them. Under terms of $5 billion in federal virus-relief aid, United can't lay off employees through September.

— Norwegian Cruise Line has “substantial doubt” that it will be able to continue as a going concern without new funding or terms of debt. The cruise operator said in a regulatory filing that it was in compliance with all debt covenants as of March 31, but that it might need additional amendments from lenders. There's no guarantee Norwegian will get the approval for the amendments, which could lead to an inability to continue operations.

— — Virgin Atlantic is planning to cut 3,150 jobs and end its operations at London’s Gatwick Airport because of what it called the most devastating crisis since the company’s first flight 36 years ago.

The airline, which is in the process of applying for emergency loans from the British government, said job losses will be across the board. It’s also planning to reduce the size of its fleet.

CENTRAL GOVERNMENTS & BANKS: The seizing up of the global economy is distorting trade and smothering production.

— The end of most economic activity during April’s strict lockdown drove unemployment in Spain to 3.8 million people, the highest figure in nearly four years.

Altogether 282,891 people registered as jobless in April, or 8% more than a month earlier, according to data published Tuesday by Spain’s Labour Ministry. The jobless statistics don’t include the millions of workers in Spain that have been furloughed or who are working vastly reduced hours.

— Hong Kong will begin relaxing some social distancing measures, allowing businesses such as gyms, movie theaters and beauty salons to reopen.

Businesses must continue to observe social distancing measures, Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam said Tuesday. Movie theaters are not allowed to operate at maximum capacity. Restaurants must continue to space tables at least five feet apart and provide hand sanitizer to customers.

— Several German states are setting out plans to reopen restaurants and hotels in the coming weeks.

Governor Markus Soeder of Bavaria, the state with Germany’s highest per-capita coronavirus infection rate, said Tuesday that restaurants will be able to serve outdoors starting May 18th. Restaurants can start serving indoors a week later, with limited numbers of customers. Hotels can open May 30, but their saunas, swimming pools and other facilities will remain closed.

MARKETS:

— Stocks rallied worldwide on Tuesday as more countries relaxed restrictions on businesses, raising hopes for a recovery from the historic plunge sweeping the global economy.