69ºF

Business

Orders for big-ticket US manufactured goods jumped 11.2%

Martin Crutsinger

Associated Press

Tags: Business
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2020 file photo a worker pushes a cart past refrigerators at a Home Depot store location in Boston. On Thursday, June 25, orders to American factories for big-ticket goods rebounded last month from a disastrous May as the U.S. economy began to slowly reopen. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2020 file photo a worker pushes a cart past refrigerators at a Home Depot store location in Boston. On Thursday, June 25, orders to American factories for big-ticket goods rebounded last month from a disastrous May as the U.S. economy began to slowly reopen. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved)

WASHINGTON – Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticket manufactured goods jumped 11.2% in July, the third consecutive monthly gain.

The Commerce Department reported Wednesday that the July advance followed a 7.7% increase in June.

The July increase was led by a strong advance in the volatile transportation sector, which was up 35.6%. Excluding transportation sector, orders would have risen by a more modest 2.4%.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.