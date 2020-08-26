Orders for big-ticket US manufactured goods jumped 11.2%

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved)

WASHINGTON – Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticket manufactured goods jumped 11.2% in July, the third consecutive monthly gain.

The Commerce Department reported Wednesday that the July advance followed a 7.7% increase in June.

The July increase was led by a strong advance in the volatile transportation sector, which was up 35.6%. Excluding transportation sector, orders would have risen by a more modest 2.4%.