Asian shares higher after strong earnings, data lift Wall St

Currency traders watch monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Asian shares were mixed Tuesday after strong corporate earnings and economic data lifted stocks on Wall Street. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Asian shares were mostly higher on Tuesday after strong corporate earnings and economic data lifted stocks on Wall Street.

Hong Kong, Sydney and Seoul advanced. Tokyo and Shanghai were closed for holidays.

On Monday, a strong dose of positive earnings reports and economic data that showed the U.S. economy is growing pushed the S&P 500 up 0.3%. U.S. futures were lower on Tuesday.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.5% to 28,500.95 and the S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.5% to 7,060.40. In Seoul, the Kospi picked up 0.6% to 3,144.66. India's Sensex added 0.3% to 48,889.73.

Shares fell in Taiwan, Singapore, Jakarta and Malaysia.

The Reserve Bank of Australia left its policies unchanged Tuesday at its May meeting.

The lack of trading in China and Japan and mixed results in New York “left the region content to sit in wait-and-see mode with Covid-19 nerves regionally, offsetting the bullishness of the Wall Street reopening gnomes," Jeffrey Halley of Oanda said in a commentary.

On Monday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the economic outlook has “clearly brightened” in the United States, but the recovery remains too uneven.

