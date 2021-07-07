Asian stocks follow Wall St lower on weak US services data

A man wearing face a mask walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower Wednesday after U.S. services activity weakened. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

BEIJING – Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower Wednesday after U.S. services activity weakened.

Market benchmarks in Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul declined. Shanghai advanced.

Overnight, Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index broke a seven-day streak of record closes and fell after the Institute of Supply Management reported service industry activity grew in June at a slower rate than forecast.

The “disappointing drop” suggests the U.S.recovery “is not immune” to global pockets of resurgence of the coronavirus, said Mizuho Bank in a report.

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo sank 1% to 28,366.95 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost 0.9% to 27,813.25.

The Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.7% at 3,557.19 after China's Cabinet announced it would impose stricter data security and other standards on Chinese companies that want to join foreign stock exchanges.

The announcement, at a time when Beijing is tightening control over technology industries, is a potential hurdle for Chinese entrepreneurs who have raised billions of dollars abroad. It comes after ride-hailing service Didi Global Inc. was ordered to stop signing up new users and remove its app from online stores while it increases security for customer information.

Ad

The Kospi in Seoul retreated 0.6% to 3,285.34 while the S&P-ASX 200 in Sydney gained 0.9% to 7,326.90.

India's Sensex opened 0.2% higher at 52,948.94. New Zealand, Singapore and Jakarta declined.

On Wall Street, the S&P lost 0.2% to 4,343.54 on Tuesday, led by losses for banks and energy companies. The index is up 15.6% for the year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6% to 34,577.37. The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.2% to 14,663.64.

The ISM purchasing managers' index fell to 60.1 from May's record 64.0 on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 show activity increasing. That was well below the 63.3 expected by forecasters surveyed by The Wall Street Journal.

Travel, hospitality and other services industries have enjoyed a boom as U.S. restrictions on consumer activity ease.

That pushed up U.S. prices, but the latest measure could support the Federal Reserve's position that the inflation spike is temporary. That could help to reassure investors the Fed and other central banks won't feel pressure to cool price rises by rolling back economic stimulus.

Ad

Also Tuesday, Didi shares dropped 19.6% in New York. That follows a 5% drop on Friday after Chinese regulators said they were investigating information security at Didi and two other ride technology companies. Full Truck Alliance, the operator of two truck logistics platforms, lost 6.7% and Kanzhun Ltd., an online recruitment outfit, dropped 15.9%.

Amazon jumped 4.7% after the Pentagon said it is canceling a cloud-computing contract with rival Microsoft that could eventually have been worth $10 billion and will instead pursue a deal with both Microsoft and Amazon. Microsoft shares were little changed.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude gained 37 cents to $73.74 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell $1.79 to $73.37 on Tuesday. Brent crude, the basis for pricing international oils, added 32 cents to $74.85 per barrel in London. It plunged $2.63 the previous session to $74.53.

Ad

The dollar gained to 110.72 yen from Tuesday's 110.63. The euro advanced to $1.1828 from $1.1826.