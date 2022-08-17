Target's profit sinks after it cut prices to clear inventory

A parent shops for school supplies deals at a Target store, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in North Miami, Fla. This back-to-school shopping season, parents, particularly in the low to middle income bracket, are focusing on the basics like no frills rainboots, while also trading down to cheaper stores, including second-hand clothing, as surging inflation takes a toll on their household budgets. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

NEW YORK – Target reported solid sales for the fiscal second quarter but its profits plunged nearly 90% because it slashed prices to clear inventories of clothing, home goods and other discretionary items.

The worse-than-expected profit results came two months after Target warned that it was canceling orders from suppliers and aggressively discounting because of a pronounced spending shift by Americans that left the Minneapolis-based discounter with bloated inventory.

Like many retailers, Target has been blindsided by consumers’ lightening-speed switch from spending on pandemic-inspired home items, like TVs and small kitchen appliances, to investing on experiences. Moreover, surging inflation is forcing shoppers to focus on necessities. The discounting followed Target’s reporting in mid-May that its first quarter profits tumbled 52% compared to the year-ago period.

Target reported second-quarter net income of $183 million, or 39 cents per share, for the three month period ended July 30. That was down from $1.82 billion, or $3.65 per share in the year-ago period.

Analysts were expecting 79 cents per share, according to FactSet.

Revenue rose 3.5% to $26.04 billion. Analysts were expecting $26.03 billion, according to FactSet.

Store comparable sales increased 1.3% on top of 8.7% growth last year. Online sales rose 9% following growth of 9.9% last year.

“While these inventory actions put significant pressure on our near-term profitability, we’re confident this was the right long-term decision in support of our guests, our team and our business," Target CEO Brian Cornell said.

Cornell told reporters during a media call that if Target weren't aggressive about marking down the inventory, it would have taken at least several quarters to get rid of the unwanted merchandise, leaving stores cluttered and preventing them from getting much-needed shipments of new merchandise.

In comparison, Walmart, the nation's largest retailer, reported on Tuesday that its sales and profits for the second quarter rose. It said that higher-income shoppers were flocking to the discounter to save money on groceries, while low-income shoppers were feeling squeezed by higher inflation and were switching from deli meats to hot dogs and canned tuna.