China's exports rebound unexpectedly to growth in March

In this aerial photo released by Xinhua News Agency, containers are transported by trucks at the Pacific international container terminal of Tianjin Port in north China's Tianjin on April 11, 2023. China's exports rebounded unexpectedly to growth in March despite a decline in U.S. and European demand following higher interest rates to cool inflation. (Zhao Zishuo/Xinhua via AP)

BEIJING – China’s exports rebounded unexpectedly to growth in March despite a decline in U.S. and European demand following interest rate hikes to cool inflation.

Exports rose 14.8% over a year earlier to $315.6 billion, recovering from a 6.8% contraction in January and February, customs data showed Thursday. Imports sank 1.4% to $227.4 billion, but the decline was smaller than the 10.2% slide in the previous two months.

China’s politically sensitive global trade surplus widened by 82% over a year earlier to $88.2 billion.

Exports to the United States and the 27-nation European Union, China's biggest export markets, declined.

For the first three months of the year, exports edged up 0.5% over the same period of 2022 to $821.8 billion, the General Administration of Customs of China reported. Total imports contracted 7.1% to $617.1 billion.

Trade weakness adds to complications for President Xi Jinping’s government, which is trying to revive economic growth that sank last year to 3%, the second-weakest rate since the 1970s. The ruling Communist Party set this year’s growth target at “around 5%."