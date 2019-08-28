Bloomscape and backstitch top Detroit's recent funding news

Detroit-based e-commerce and delivery company Bloomscape has secured $7.5 million in Series A funding, according to company database Crunchbase, topping the city's recent funding headlines. The cash infusion was announced Aug.1 and led by Revolution.

According to its Crunchbase profile, "Bloomscape makes buying plants easy by delivering ready-to-go plants to its customer's door. Bloomscape is a DTC company with a mission to drastically improve the entire plant-buying and -care experience in every area of the home and garden."

The 2-year-old startup has raised two previous funding rounds, including a seed round earlier this year.

The round brings total funding raised by Detroit companies in commerce and shopping over the past 90 days to $117 million. The local commerce and shopping industry has seen six funding rounds over the past year, capturing a total of $163 million in venture funding.

In other local funding news, enterprise software company backstitch announced a Series A funding round on Aug. 22, financed by KCRise Fund.

According to Crunchbase, "backstitch is automated software to help companies better inform, educate and engage with their employees. The impact is more retention, better production, and less costly mistakes. Employers are facing the largest demographic shifts ever to happen in the workplace."

Founded in 2012, the company has raised six previous rounds, including a seed round in 2016.

