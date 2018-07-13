Chinese auto company set to invest in research, development center in Farmington Hills

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. - A Chinese automotive company is investing more than $4.4 million and creating 62 jobs with a new research and development facility in Farmington Hills.

Guangzhou Automobile Group will expand its current operations to Michigan to focus on vehicle and product development.

“This is incredible news for Oakland County,” Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder said. “This investment is the product of continued friendships and working relationships with foreign investors that have led to more jobs for Michiganders. We look forward to working with GAC as the company grows and adds jobs here.”

Snyder has met with GAC during several trade missions to China, including in 2017, where he met with the GAC president, Feng Xingya, to discuss the potential expansion to Michigan. GAC has chosen Detroit over Silicon Valley for the expansion.

The company is deciding where to locate its North American headquarters and the R&D facility in Farmington Hills will have a strong impact on that decision.

Snyder has led seven trade missions to China, where he worked to develop a strong relationship with Chinese companies and government officials. Between January 2011 and July 2018, Michigan has received $1.2 billion in new business investment from China that created 6,304 jobs for Michigan residents, Snyder's office representatives said.

Guangzhou Automobile Group is the fifth-largest auto company in China, where they produce cars through joint ventures with foreign and American automakers. The company’s first vehicle to enter the U.S. market will be the GS8, a mid-size SUV that is already for sale in China.

Farmington Hills plans to support the investment project through the use of a facility for a recruitment event.

