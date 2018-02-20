Domino's Pizza meets 4Q profit forecasts

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Domino's Pizza Inc. on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $93.3 million.

The Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company said it had profit of $2.09 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were $1.94 per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.94 per share.

The pizza chain posted revenue of $891.5 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $902.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $277.9 million, or $5.83 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.79 billion.

Domino's Pizza shares have increased 17 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 17 percent in the last 12 months.

