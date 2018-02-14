DowDuPont to transfer up to 150 employees to Delaware

WILMINGTON, Del. - Chemical company DowDuPont is set to transfer up to 150 of its Pennsylvania specialty products division employees to Delaware next year.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports the March 2019 move comes as a precursor to the company's split into three independent entities. The split is pending board approval and comes two years after Dow and DuPont merged into a single $130 billion company.

The employees that will be transferred work at the Northeast Technology Center in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, which is set to be taken over next April by a Michigan-based spinoff of DowDuPont's material science division. DowDuPont's split will follow along specialty products, material sciences and agriculture divisions.

DowDuPont spokesman Dan Turner says in an email that he doesn't know of any other plans to transfer employees between sites.

