DETROIT - Gardner-White has rolled out a series of funny, edgy, 15-second commercials.

From provocative to humorous, the new commercials are aimed at cutting through the "same old" advertisements.

The ads were deemed inappropriate for YouTube, according to the COO of the business, but Facebook and network television didn't have a problem.

You can watch all four videos below.

