Glassdoor names top CEOs through Employee's Choice Awards

Glassdoor's Employees' Choice Awards have been released in regards to the top CEO's in 2019 across North America and Europe.

The awards are given based off of the input of the employees who voluntarily provide anonymous feedback by completing a company review about their CEO's leadership, along with insights to their job, work environment and employer over the past year.

Glassdoor has two Top CEOs lists. One was for the top 100 CEOs which honored CEOs who had 1,000 or more employees, and the other included top 50 CEOs at small and medium, companies which covered those who had fewer than 1,000 employees.

"It's an honor to recognize incredible leaders who, from their employees' perspectives, exemplify exceptional vision, trust and communication. Glassdoor's Top CEOs award continues to be more competitive every year, and I congratulate each leader on their achievement," said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor president and chief operating officer. "Today's job seekers are looking for leaders who share their values and will empower them to bring their full selves to work. More and more, we're seeing Top CEOs make decisions to shape the culture of their organizations to help recruit and retain quality talent, which has a direct correlation to fueling business success."

Here are the top 10 CEO's in the United States, according to Glassdoor:

1. VMware's Pat Gelsinger (99 percent approval)

2. H E B's Charles C. Butt (99 percent approval)

3. In-N-Out Burger's Lynsi Snyder (99 percent approval)

4. T-Mobile's John Legere (99 percent approval)

5. Adobe's Shantanu Narayen (98 percent approval)

6. Microsoft's Satya Nadella (98 percent approval)

7. McKinsey & Company's Kevin Sneader (98 percent approval)

8. LinkedIn's Jeff Weiner (97 percent approval)

9. Intuitive Surgical's Gary S. Guthart (97 percent approval)

10. Best Buy's Hubert Joly (97 percent approval)

Here are the top five CEOs at small and medium companies:

1. Health Catalyst's Dan Burton (99 percent approval)

2. Digital Prospectors' Jessica Catino (99 percent approval)

3. Oscar Health's Mario T. Schlosser (99 percent approval)

4. Weave's Brandon Rodman (99 percent approval)

5. South Carolina Federal Credit Union's Scott Woods (99 percent approval)

To view both lists in full click here.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.