June jobs report: US employers add 213K; unemployment rate rose to 4 percent

WASHINGTON - U.S. employers kept up a brisk hiring pace in June by adding 213,000 jobs in a sign of confidence despite a looming trade war with China.

The Labor Department says the unemployment rate rose to 4.0 percent from 3.8 percent as more people began looking for work.

On the same day that the Trump administration began imposing tariffs on $34 billion in Chinese imports and China retaliated with their own tariffs, the job gain showed that the 9-year old U.S. economic expansion -- the second-longest on record -- remains on solid ground for the moment.

Average hourly pay rose just 2.7 percent from a year earlier. The low jobless rate has yet to force employers to offer higher wages in order to fill job openings.

US trade deficit drops to $43.1 billion in May

The U.S. trade deficit dropped in May to the lowest level in 19 months as U.S. exports rose to a record level. But the trade gap between the United States and China increased sharply, underscoring the economic tensions between the world's two biggest economies.

The Commerce Department says the May trade deficit -- the difference between what America sells and what it buys in foreign markets -- fell 6.6 percent to $43.1 billion. It was the smallest imbalance since October 2016.

Exports climbed 1.9 percent to a record $215.3 billion. Imports were up a smaller 0.4 percent to $258.4 billion.

The United States imposed penalty tariffs on $34 billion in Chinese goods on Friday. China retaliated in kind, starting what Beijing called the "biggest trade war in economic history."



