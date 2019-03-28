Report: Walgreens to begin selling CBD products in 1,500 stores

Walgreens will begin selling CBD products in 1,500 stores nationwide, according to a report.

CNBC reports the drugstore chain will sell CBD creams, patches and sprays in stores in select states, including Oregon, Colorado, New Mexico, Kentucky, Tennessee, Vermont, South Carolina, Illinois and Indiana.

“This product offering is in line with our efforts to provide a wider range of accessible health and wellbeing products and services to best meet the needs and preferences of our customers,” Walgreens spokesman Brian Faith said in an email to CNBC.

CVS is also introducing CBD products to select stores.

CBD, or cannabidiol, has become increasingly popular in lotions, tinctures and foods. CBD is a non-psychoactive compound found in hemp, a version of the cannabis plant that is low in THC, the part of cannabis that gives pot its high.

CBD oil was legalized in Michigan this year with a bill sponsored by State Rep. Steve Johnson.

“CBD oil derived from hemp doesn’t get you high,” Johnson said. “It contains no more than 0.3 percent Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). But the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs decided last summer to start classifying it the same way they do marijuana, which contains 5 to 35 percent THC.”

While CBD is legal, its use in food is a point of contention for local communities. Some businesses in Metro Detroit were told to stop using CBD in products until the rules are more clear.

