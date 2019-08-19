Target is launching its new food, beverage line in September

Target is launching a new flagship food and beverage line in September.

Good & Gather, Target's largest owned food and beverage brand, will offer a "wide range of food and beverage products that prioritize taste, quality ingredients and ease, at a great value."

Good & Gather will be available in stores and online on Target.com for same-day delivery beginning September 15, 2019.

By the end of 2020, it will include more than 2,000 products across food and beverage from dairy to produce, ready-made pastas and meats to granola bars and sparkling water, Target said.

"Over time, Good & Gather will phase out Target's existing Archer Farms and Simply Balanced food brands and reduce the number of product offerings under the Market Pantry brand, simplifying the food and beverage shopping experience," Target added in a news release.

The assortment will include new and trend-forward products such as avocado toast salad kits and beet hummus alongside everyday staples such as milk, eggs and cheese.

