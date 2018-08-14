Tech and business news: Impact of 2008's financial crisis; Comcast expands; Abercrombie meets Venmo

Here's your latest look at business and tech headlines from Cheddar:

A new report shows the severe personal impact of the 2008 financial crisis. The Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco says it will ultimately cost the average American $70,000 in lifetime wage losses. Experts also say the losses in gross domestic product will likely never be made up.

Comcast wants to make sure everyone has access to the internet. The company announcing Monday they will expand eligibility of their Internet Essentials program to 1 million veterans. More than 6 million people qualify for the program offering low-income families and individuals internet access for $10 a month.

And a retail first for Abercrombie and Fitch. The company says it’s online app is now fully integrated with Venmo. The payment app allows those connected to transfer funds through smartphones. Mobile is becoming increasingly important to business. Abercrombie says app customers visit twice as often as those stopping by its homepage.



