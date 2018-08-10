Tech and business news: US Postal Service loss, booming baby business, 'McGold' card

Here's a look at your latest tech and business headlines from Cheddar:

The U.S. Postal Service is reporting a quarterly loss of $1.5 billion. It's a big hit, but there is some good news: Revenue from shipping packages is up more than 10 percent. Post Office officials blame a flawed business model -- and are calling on reform from Congress.

The baby business is booming. JC Penneys says it is opening “baby shops” in 500 of its stores. They will all be near now-shuttered Babies R Us locations, whose parent company Toys R Us closed its stores in June. Walmart, target and Amazon have also announced expanded baby offerings.

And this card is good as gold. McDonalds is offering a chance to win a long-fabled “McGold” card.” Holders are entitled to two free meals a week -- for 50 years. The winner will also get a customized gold-plated phone case. You can enter using the McDonalds app.

