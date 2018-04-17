WABCO to establish headquarters in Auburn Hills, create 87 jobs in Michigan

WABCO, an American provider of electronic braking, stability, suspension and transmission automation systems for heavy duty commercial vehicles, is bringing is headquarters to Auburn Hills, creating 87 jobs.

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. - A global leader of technologies and services that improve the safety of vehicles plans to establish its North American headquarters in Michigan.

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) announced Tuesday that WABCO, an American provider of electronic braking, stability, suspension and transmission automation systems for heavy duty commercial vehicles, will establish its North American headquarters in Auburn Hills.

WABCO chose the Auburn Hills site over a competing site in Ohio. The company plans to consolidate its Troy operations with part of its Rochester Hills facility to the new building in Auburn Hills.

"WABCO's expansion in Michigan rather than another state means good jobs for Michigan residents and underscores the strength of the talent in the state's mobility and technology sectors," MEDC CEO Jeff Mason said.

This project is expected to generate a total capital investment of $19.7 million and create 87 jobs. This will result in a $375,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant from the Michigan Strategic Fund.

"WABCO's investment in a new Americas headquarters reflects our leadership in technologies that advance the safety, efficiency and connectivity of commercial vehicles in this region," WABCO President Americas Jon Morrison said. "We are driving dynamic growth and expansion in North America, and this new headquarters will enable our team to anticipate and respond to customer needs even better. In addition, the new office will now co-locate our talented teams, fostering seamless collaboration as we advance innovations to enable autonomous driving in the commercial vehicle industry."

The new facility is under construction and is expected to open sometime between July and September.

WABCO originated from the Westinghouse Air Brake Company, founded nearly 150 years ago. It services commercial vehicle manufacturers, fleet operators and the aftermarket. In 2017, WABCO reported sales of $3.3 billion with nearly 15,000 employees in 40 countries.

For information on job opportunities with WABCO, visit wabcotalent.loop.jobs/jobs.

