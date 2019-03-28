Wayfair is opening its first physical location in 2019

Online home retailer Wayfair is planning to open its first brick and mortar store this year.

The physical retail location will be in Natick, Massachusetts, scheduled to open in early fall.

“With the opening of our new retail store, we are offering our customers a new way to enjoy Wayfair’s exceptional shopping experience as we continue to transform the way people shop for their homes,” said Niraj Shah, CEO, co-founder and co-chairman, Wayfair. “We look forward to inviting our customers further into the world of Wayfair, welcoming them to step inside our newest shopping experience guided by the knowledgeable support and expertise of our in-store design team.”

In addition to the Wayfair store, Wayfair will open four pop-up shops later this summer.

Wayfair generated $6.8 billion in net revenue for full year 2018. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with operations throughout North America and Europe, the company employs more than 12,100 people.

