Where Michigan natives ranked on 2019 Forbes Billionaires list

The 2019 Forbes Billionaires list is out and several Michigan natives are on the list.
Topping the list, coming as no surprise, is Amazon's Jeff Bezos, followed by Bill Gates and Warren Buffett.
Forbes estimates President Donald Trump's worth at $3.1 billion. The youngest on the list was Kylie Jenner at No. 2,057, the youngest ever on the list.
Here's where Michigan natives ranked:
- No. 10: Larry Page (Alphabet/Google): $50.8 billion
- No. 19: Steve Ballmer (Former Microsoft CEO, owner of Clippers): $41.2 billion
- No. 158: Andrew Beal (Beal Financial): $9.1 billion
- No. 191: Stephen Ross (Real estate mogul, Miami Dolphins owner): $7.6 billion
- No. 224: Hank & Doug Meijer (Meijer stores): $6.8 billion
- No. 233: Eli Broad (Kaufman & Broad home builders): $6.7 billion
- No. 233: Dan Gilbert (Quicken Loans): $6.7 billion
- No. 298: Ronda Stryker (Stryker Corp): $5.8 billion
- No. 478: Marian Ilitch (Little Caesars, Red Wings, Tigers): $4.1 billion
- No. 504: Tom Gores (Platinum Equity, Pistons): $4 billion
- No. 1,281: Manual Maroun (Ambassador Bridge, CenTra): $1.8 billion
- No. 1,511: Roger Penske (Former race car driver, dealer): $1.5 billion
- No. 1,605: Martha Ford (Detroit Lions, Firestone): $1.4 billion
- No. 1,717: Donald Foss (Credit Acceptance Corp): $1.3 billion
Other notable rankings:
- No. 8: Mark Zuckerberg
- No. 9: Michael Bloomberg
- No. 21: Jack Ma
- No. 24: Sheldon Adelson
- No. 40: Elon Musk
- No. 61: Carl Icahn
