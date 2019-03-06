Where Michigan natives ranked on 2019 Forbes Billionaires list

The 2019 Forbes Billionaires list is out and several Michigan natives are on the list.

Topping the list, coming as no surprise, is Amazon's Jeff Bezos, followed by Bill Gates and Warren Buffett.

Forbes estimates President Donald Trump's worth at $3.1 billion. The youngest on the list was Kylie Jenner at No. 2,057, the youngest ever on the list.

Here's where Michigan natives ranked:

No. 10: Larry Page (Alphabet/Google): $50.8 billion

No. 19: Steve Ballmer (Former Microsoft CEO, owner of Clippers): $41.2 billion

No. 158: Andrew Beal (Beal Financial): $9.1 billion

No. 191: Stephen Ross (Real estate mogul, Miami Dolphins owner): $7.6 billion

No. 224: Hank & Doug Meijer (Meijer stores): $6.8 billion

No. 233: Eli Broad (Kaufman & Broad home builders): $6.7 billion

No. 233: Dan Gilbert (Quicken Loans): $6.7 billion

No. 298: Ronda Stryker (Stryker Corp): $5.8 billion

No. 478: Marian Ilitch (Little Caesars, Red Wings, Tigers): $4.1 billion

No. 504: Tom Gores (Platinum Equity, Pistons): $4 billion

No. 1,281: Manual Maroun (Ambassador Bridge, CenTra): $1.8 billion

No. 1,511: Roger Penske (Former race car driver, dealer): $1.5 billion

No. 1,605: Martha Ford (Detroit Lions, Firestone): $1.4 billion

No. 1,717: Donald Foss (Credit Acceptance Corp): $1.3 billion

Other notable rankings:

No. 8: Mark Zuckerberg

No. 9: Michael Bloomberg

No. 21: Jack Ma

No. 24: Sheldon Adelson

No. 40: Elon Musk

No. 61: Carl Icahn

