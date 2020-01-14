Video Production Editor
ClickOnDetroit has an open Video Production Editor position.
Job Description
The Video Production Editor’s primary responsibility is to create quality video content for ClickOnDetroit and its list of digital properties including YouTube, Facebook and OTT. The role also includes live video production through use of ClickOnDetroit’s Tricaster software and digital studios.
The Video Production Editor works with and reports directly to ClickOnDetroit’s digital director and managing editor. This role is part-time and requires a flexible schedule.
Skills required
- Superb news judgement
- Strong news writing and production ability
- Video editing knowledge and technique
- Creative approach to your work
- A desire to be collaborative
- Superb communication
- Knowledge of web analytics
- Knowledge of social media best practices
- A master of SEO
Desired qualifications and traits
- At least two years of experience working in news as a video editor, producer or writer
- A hunger for creating engaging content
- A perspective for continued growth in this position
- A positive attitude
How to apply:
- Interested applicants must contact Dave Bartkowiak, ClickOnDetroit’s managing editor, at dbartkowiak@wdiv.com with subject title “Video Production Editor Candidate.”
- Please attach a cover letter, resume and any relevant examples of work.
Any offer of employment is conditional upon satisfactory completion of a pre-employment drug screen, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.
