ClickOnDetroit has an open Video Production Editor position.

Job Description

The Video Production Editor’s primary responsibility is to create quality video content for ClickOnDetroit and its list of digital properties including YouTube, Facebook and OTT. The role also includes live video production through use of ClickOnDetroit’s Tricaster software and digital studios.

The Video Production Editor works with and reports directly to ClickOnDetroit’s digital director and managing editor. This role is part-time and requires a flexible schedule.

Skills required

Superb news judgement

Strong news writing and production ability

Video editing knowledge and technique

Creative approach to your work

A desire to be collaborative

Superb communication

Knowledge of web analytics

Knowledge of social media best practices

A master of SEO

Desired qualifications and traits

At least two years of experience working in news as a video editor, producer or writer

A hunger for creating engaging content

A perspective for continued growth in this position

A positive attitude

How to apply:

Interested applicants must contact Dave Bartkowiak, ClickOnDetroit’s managing editor, at dbartkowiak@wdiv.com with subject title “Video Production Editor Candidate.”

Please attach a cover letter, resume and any relevant examples of work.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon satisfactory completion of a pre-employment drug screen, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.