Consumer Investigative Producer

The Position & Objective:

SUMMARY:

Do you want to work at one of the best local stations in the country and help manage our high profile, award winning Consumer Investigative Unit? We have a great opportunity for you. WDIV-TV, the Detroit NBC powerhouse station is looking to fill the Consumer Producer position. You will work with our veteran, Help Me Hank Consumer Investigative Reporter to expose waste, corruption and hold the bad guys accountable. We’re big on hidden cameras, confrontations and breaking big consumer stories. You will coordinate a team of volunteers, work with show producers and our forward-thinking web team to generate daily and big picture content.

The ideal candidate must have the ability to conceptualize a story from beginning to end including vetting consumer emails and phone calls for possible coverage, researching information for stories and interacting with policy makers and business leaders. This franchise is one of the high-profile brands at the station and we have all the tools to help you succeed.

Responsibilities & Qualifications:

Qualified candidates should possess the following skills:

Must have 3-5 years of experience as a producer, writer or reporter.

Must be a self-starter who can work independently to investigative the big consumer stories.

Must have experience with hidden cameras and confrontations.

Must be proficient in handling legal and ethical issues as they arise.

College degree with emphasis in journalism preferred.

Must be deadline driven, handle multiple assignments and thrive in fast-paced environment

Segment producing experience at a television station is a plus!

Note: The above description does not necessarily include all of the essential functions or occasional work assignments of this position.

To apply, send resume to:

Meaghan St. Pierre

Senior Producer – Special Projects, WDIV-TV

mstpierre@wdiv.com

550 West Lafayette Blvd.

Detroit, Michigan 48226

No phone calls please