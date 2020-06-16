The Graham Media Group WDIV-TV in Detroit, Michigan is seeking a technically sophisticated manager with a history of innovative design, leadership, construction and implementation of industry leading Broadcast and IT practices to serve as Assistant Director of Technology.

WDIV is the Graham Media Group owned NBC affiliate in Detroit. Local 4 News is currently the most watched newscast at 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. in the Detroit television market. ClickOnDetroit.com is the number one news and information website in metro Detroit. As the broadcast home of America’s Thanksgiving Parade and The Ford Fireworks, WDIV is known for its strong dedication to local, live and original programming. For the last six years, WDIV has been honored as Michigan Association of Broadcasters’ station of the year.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

The Assistant Director of Technology will be an active hands-on manager working directly with the Director of Technology in overseeing a group of diverse Broadcast Engineers and IT professionals. The overall responsibilities will include advance IT operations, new digital technology, broadcast maintenance, broadcast operations, and assisting in strategic planning of the station’s Broadcast Engineering & Operations, IT and Digital groups. The major areas of responsibility include all new initiatives for IP and Cloud based Broadcast Operations for news, programming, station automation for control room & master control, and station delivery platforms for OTT, Streaming, and OTA. You will collaborate with the Director of Technology and all departments on new technologies and workflow to enable high quality, fast-paced content creation and will lead the technical side of the pro-active vision for WDIV’s digital experiences on all platforms.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Applicant should have a bachelor’s degree (computing or engineering program preferred) and/or formal training in IT or a related field. A minimum of five-years’ experience as an IT / Broadcast Maintenance Technician in a broadcast facility and a demonstrated leadership role in the Information Technology and Broadcast/Digital Media industry. Familiarity with all applicable FCC, OSHA rules & regulations as well as recommended practices of SMPTE and ATSC will be considered. Must have strong IT skills with a good understanding of IP based LAN, WAN and Cloud based systems. Excellent verbal and writing skills will be expected as well as strong interpersonal skills. Proven experience as a team builder and leader that provides clear structure and managerial oversight of the IT and Broadcast engineers.

DESIRED SKILLS & ABILITIES:

In-depth understanding of how a television station/media center works including IP data networking, maintenance and news production, studio operations, ENG/Field, file-based content creation/editing/transport, and transmission.

Ability to integrate new technologies into media operation for content development on multiple delivery platforms, such as broadcast, OTT & streaming.

UHF Transmitter site management experience and experience in supporting a live news operation technical environment. • CAD & Visio Design experience.

Experience in administration of broadcast file workflows.

Knowledgeable in control room automation systems (ELC, Ignite or Ross)

Clearcom intercom, audio processing with troubleshooting and configuration experience.

NCRS system administration and troubleshooting.

Send Resume to:

Marcus Williams

VP Director of Technology

Email to: marcus@wdiv.com

LOCATION:

Detroit, MI. WDIV-TV 550 W. Lafayette Blvd. Detroit, MI 48226

Broadcast Networking administration and cloud computing (Amazon AWS or other) concepts. WDIV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WDIV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.