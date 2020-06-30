ClickOnDetroit has an open Web Producer (part-time) position.

Job Description

The Web Producer’s primary role is writing and editing content for ClickOnDetroit and its various platforms. That includes ClickOnDetroit’s social media platforms.

The Web Producer works with and reports directly to ClickOnDetroit’s digital director and managing editor. This role is part-time and requires a flexible schedule.

Skills required

Superb news judgement

The ability to work quickly, aggressively and responsibly in breaking news situations

Strong news writing and production ability

Creative approach to your work

A desire to be collaborative

Superb communication

Knowledge of web analytics

Knowledge of social media best practices

A master of SEO

Desired qualifications and traits

At least two years of experience working in news as a digital news producer or writer

A hunger for creating engaging content

A perspective for continued growth in this position

A positive attitude

How to apply:

Interested applicants must contact Dave Bartkowiak, ClickOnDetroit’s managing editor, at dbartkowiak@wdiv.com with subject title “Web Producer Candidate.”

Please attach a cover letter, resume and any relevant examples of work.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon satisfactory completion of a pre-employment drug screen, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.