ClickOnDetroit has an open Web Producer (part-time) position.
Job Description
The Web Producer’s primary role is writing and editing content for ClickOnDetroit and its various platforms. That includes ClickOnDetroit’s social media platforms.
The Web Producer works with and reports directly to ClickOnDetroit’s digital director and managing editor. This role is part-time and requires a flexible schedule.
Skills required
- Superb news judgement
- The ability to work quickly, aggressively and responsibly in breaking news situations
- Strong news writing and production ability
- Creative approach to your work
- A desire to be collaborative
- Superb communication
- Knowledge of web analytics
- Knowledge of social media best practices
- A master of SEO
Desired qualifications and traits
- At least two years of experience working in news as a digital news producer or writer
- A hunger for creating engaging content
- A perspective for continued growth in this position
- A positive attitude
How to apply:
- Interested applicants must contact Dave Bartkowiak, ClickOnDetroit’s managing editor, at dbartkowiak@wdiv.com with subject title “Web Producer Candidate.”
- Please attach a cover letter, resume and any relevant examples of work.
Any offer of employment is conditional upon satisfactory completion of a pre-employment drug screen, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.