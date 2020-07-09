WDIV is the Graham Media Group owned NBC affiliate in Detroit and the home of ClickOn Detroit. WDIV is one of the top 3 performing NBC affiliates in the country and is the local early evening and late news leader in the market. ClickOnDetroit.com is the number one news and information website in Southeast Michigan. WDIV is known for its strong dedication to local, live and original programming, including iconic community events such as America’s Thanksgiving Parade and The Ford Fireworks. For the last six years, WDIV has been honored as Michigan Association of Broadcasters’ Station of the Year. The station has also been honored with both regional and national Edward R. Morrow awards and has been awarded the National Association of Broadcasters’ covted Service to America twice in the past decade.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Our Business Manager will lead and analyze all financial reporting requirements, be responsible for all revenue recognition and reporting and support the General Manager and Department Head team in forecasting, budgeting, expense management and other business activities at the station. The Business Manager will also manage Fixed Asset reporting, station Payroll and general ledger. Responsibilities also include overseeing local Human Resources activities/initiatives and assisting in the negotiation and administration of personnel issues. The Business Manager will prepare, administer and monitor annualOperating and Capital budgets, forecasts, and monthly/quarterly/annual reports. The Business Manager responsibilities also include the ability to make prudent decisions with significant financial impact - often under deadline pressure. Other responsibilities include serving as a liaison with the corporate financial, A/R, A/P and human resources staff and assuring compliance with company policies, state and federal laws and regulations.

QUALIFICATIONS:

College degree in Business Administration and/or Finance preferred, CPA or MBA a plus.

Prior Human Resources experience preferred.

Broadcasting and/or digital media experience preferred, although not required.

Demonstrated successin business/accountingmanagement and expertise in accounting, and budget.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills, good judgment, exceptional work ethic, excellent analytical required.

Advance proficiency in Microsoft Office Applications; experience with Oracle Cloud and Wide Orbit a plus.

Send Resume to:

Marla Drutz

VP General Manager

Email to: mdrutz@wdiv.com

LOCATION:

Detroit, MI. WDIV-TV 550 W. Lafayette Blvd. Detroit, MI 48226

WDIV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WDIV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.