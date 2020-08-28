The Graham Media Group WDIV-TV in Detroit, Michigan is seeking an experienced and technically sophisticated manager with a history of leadership, strong communication skills, innovative design, construction and implementation of industry leading Broadcast and IT practices to serve as Director of Technology.

This role oversees all electronic television equipment and improvements as well as building-related issues. Effectively and proactively servicing the station’s newscast and content operations is essential. This position ensures that the station operates efficiently and in compliance with all local, state, and federal agencies.

WDIV is the Graham Media Group-owned NBC affiliate in Detroit. Local 4 News is currently the most watched newscast at 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. in the Detroit television market.

ClickOnDetroit.com is the No. 1 news and information website in metro Detroit. As the broadcast home of America’s Thanksgiving Parade and The Ford Fireworks, WDIV is known for its strong dedication to local, live and original programming. For the last six years, WDIV has been honored as Michigan Association of Broadcasters’ station of the year and ranks as one of the top performing NBC affiliates in the country.

Responsibilities

The Director of Technology will supervise and manage all aspects of the Broadcast station and its multi-platform content distribution. The Director of Technology supervises a team of Broadcast Engineers and IT professionals, ensuring that the department effectively and proactively services the stations’ news, local programming and digital operations. This role oversees the physical plant operations and improvements. The Director of Technology prepares and manages the fiscal operating budget for the technical department, including capital budget.

You will collaborate with all departments on new technologies and workflow to maximize workflow, enable high quality, fast-paced content creation and will lead the technical side of the pro-active vision for WDIV’s digital experiences on all platforms.

Qualifications

Applicant should have a bachelor’s degree (computing or engineering program preferred) and/or formal training in IT or a related field. Previous employment in the capacity of Director of Technology/Engineering or a minimum of five years as an Assistant Chief, in broadcasting, production or institutional organization is preferred. Experience at a major news operations is highly desirable, familiarity with all applicable FCC, OSHA rules & regulations as well as recommended practices of SMPTE and ATSC will be considered.

Excellent verbal and writing skills will be expected as well as strong interpersonal skills. Proven experience as a team builder and leader that provides clear structure and managerial oversight of the Technology Department.

Desired skills and abilities

In-depth understanding of a broadcast station including news production, live event production, studio operation, file based content creation and editing/transport/transmission

Experience establishing long-range objectives and specifying the strategies and actions to achieve them

Ability to integrate new technologies into media operation on multiple delivery platforms such as broadcast, streaming and OTT

Experience in administration of broadcast file workflows

Significant experience evaluating, selecting, installing, servicing and maintaining broadcasting industry equipment and information technology systems

Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously

Ability to successfully work with our third party master control hub

Knowledgeable in control room operations (Sony ELC and Ross)

Thorough understanding of FCC rules and regulations

WDIV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WDIV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination

To apply, send resume to:

Marla Drutz -- VP & GM WDIV-TV

mdrutz@wdiv.com

550 West Lafayette Blvd.

Detroit, Michigan 48226