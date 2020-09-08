Executive Producer

This creative, driven, and well-organized leader will work closely with the Assistant News Director, producers and reporters to develop strong original content while balancing the demands of breaking news and weather in our newscasts. The right candidate will motivate and encourage new ideas and unique storytelling techniques. This newsroom leader must be someone who can develop multi-platform content that succeeds on air, on mobile and social media.

Key responsibilities also include the ability to manage, coach and motivate a team of producers, reporters, anchors and photojournalists in achieving journalistic excellence and ratings/metric success. This manager must be an effective communicator and decision maker, especially under daily deadline pressure. Strong ethics, enterprising diverse content and a desire to win are key. This manager will also work closely with the News Director and Assistant News Director on implementing winning strategies for the newscasts. The ideal candidate can handle Breaking News when it comes and, when it doesn’t, can still oversee a compelling product that delivers interesting and relevant content to our viewers. Overseeing the product is only one facet of the job. You must also be a coach and a leader with the communications skills to make those you supervise better.

Job responsibilities

Oversight of the preparation of rundown and scripts for the newscasts

Coaching producers, reporters, and photojournalists

Responding to breaking news

Writing compelling news stories in active voice

Meeting deadlines

News gathering

Leading editorial meetings and pitching enterprise stories in editorial meetings

Must perform administrative duties including performance reviews, training and providing critical feedback.

Communicating effectively with news staff, promotions, and production/engineering

Note: The above description does not necessarily include all of the essential functions or occasional work assignments of this position.

WDIV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WDIV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination

To apply, send resume to:

Kim Voet -- News Director, WDIV-TV

kimv@wdiv.com

550 West Lafayette Blvd.

Detroit, Michigan 48226