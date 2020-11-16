Position Title: Director - Television News (full time)

Location of Position: 550 West Lafayette Blvd., Detroit, Michigan

Fast-paced newscasts! Fireworks! Parades! Specials! Breaking News!

Are you a directing wizard with control room automation? Do you crave excitement? Are you eager to spend your evenings and weekends with the best news team in Michigan?

Then we want you!

WDIV-TV, the only station located in the heart of Downtown Detroit, is looking for a full-time director to join our fantastic team.

Responsibilities

We are looking for a rock star who can take charge of a control room. Bare minimum, we need you to have creative and technical skills to direct newscasts and special programming. An advanced knowledge of control room automation and workflow with Sony’s ELC is crucial. This is not an entry level position. It goes without saying that you must have strong computer skills, be able to perform well under pressure, meet multiple deadlines, and communicate well. Additional responsibilities may include stage managing, editing, catching mistakes, and saving the day. Flexible schedule is expected. It’s TV news after all.

Qualifications

We’d like to find someone with at least 5 years of experience in directing newscasts. A degree in communications or related field desired. Qualified applicants must be motivated, creative and able to meet strict deadlines.

NOTE: All of the essential functions of this position are not necessarily described in this posting.

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and will consider all qualified candidates regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, age, gender, marital status, disability, matriculation or political affiliation. Any offer of employment is conditioned on successful completion of a drug screen, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

Contact information

Resumes only to:

Michael Thomas, Production Manager WDIV-TV

550 West Lafayette Blvd.

Detroit, Michigan 48226

mthomas@wdiv.com