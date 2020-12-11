Building Manager – Part-time

Building Manager for WDIV Local 4, an NBC affiliate, the #1 television station in Detroit, MI.
Responsible for the operations, repairs & maintenance of the facility located in downtown Detroit and to ensure a safe, functional, and appealing space.
Building Manager Job Duties:
- In collaboration with the Director of Technology (DOT), ensure the station follows all building codes and safety regulations. Including but not limited to:
- Proper internal/external lighting & signage
- Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance
- Fire suppression systems
- Emergency plans and evacuation procedures
- Collaborate with the Business Manager and DOT to identify renovation or construction needs.
- Regularly inspect the building for signs of damage or wear & schedule professional contractors, as necessary.
- Draft and implement routine maintenance schedules and standards; ensure compliance.
- Maintain building records and permits.
- Prepare job estimates and bids for projects to be completed by outside contractors.
- Approve/sign off on work performed by outside contractors.
- Monitor building maintenance budgets and assist in preparing the departmental budget.
- Review monthly financial reports for compliance with budget.
- Supervise building management staff. Including but not limited to:
- Make recommendations on staff both regular and temporary
- Be part of the hiring process
- Evaluate employee performance
- Provide direction and training on proper maintenance procedures
- Take corrective action or provide additional training when necessary
- Manage employee schedules
- Work with outside contractors. Including but not limited to:
- Overseeing Security, Fire Suppression & other safety systems
- Scheduling Janitorial services
- Scheduling contractor maintenance, repair & building improvements
- Inspect work completed by contactors and any other outside companies
- Provide excellent customer service to the tenants by:
- Ensuring occupants are provided with proper utilities.
- Resolving complaints, fixing problems, and meeting requests
Other Duties & Responsibilities:
- Respond to emergency situations as appropriate during both work hours and off hours.
- During emergency situations and severe inclement weather this position is designated as essential and critical to operations.
- Be available for occasional weekend, holiday, and after-hours maintenance & repairs.
- Performs other related duties as assigned.
Education and Experience:
- Associates degree or higher preferred.
- At least five years of related experience in building maintenance or construction required.
Required Skills/Abilities:
- Knowledge in HVAC, Carpentry, Electrical, and Plumbing.
- Ability to perform minor repairs.
- Excellent verbal communication, negotiation, and supervisory skills.
- Ability to prioritize tasks and delegate when appropriate.
- Ability to read blueprints and working diagrams.
- Understanding of Building Codes and Safety Regulations.
- Proficient with Microsoft Office Suite or related software as needed to maintain reports, records, and budgets.
Physical Requirements:
- Ability to lift up to 50lbs
- Perform daily physical activities such as:
- Walking the entire building and property
- Climbing multiple sets of stairs
- Working on and climbing ladders
- Working on the roof, in the garage, basement and any other serviceable areas of the building
Contact Information: Dianna Sharpe, Business Manager Address: 550 West Lafayette Blvd. Detroit, Michigan 48226 dsharpe@wdiv.com
WDIV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WDIV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of a pre-employment drug screen, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.