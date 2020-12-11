Building Manager – Part-time

Building Manager for WDIV Local 4, an NBC affiliate, the #1 television station in Detroit, MI.

Responsible for the operations, repairs & maintenance of the facility located in downtown Detroit and to ensure a safe, functional, and appealing space.

Building Manager Job Duties:

In collaboration with the Director of Technology (DOT), ensure the station follows all building codes and safety regulations. Including but not limited to: Proper internal/external lighting & signage

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance

Fire suppression systems

Emergency plans and evacuation procedures

Collaborate with the Business Manager and DOT to identify renovation or construction needs.

Regularly inspect the building for signs of damage or wear & schedule professional contractors, as necessary.

Draft and implement routine maintenance schedules and standards; ensure compliance.

Maintain building records and permits.

Prepare job estimates and bids for projects to be completed by outside contractors.

Approve/sign off on work performed by outside contractors.

Monitor building maintenance budgets and assist in preparing the departmental budget.

Review monthly financial reports for compliance with budget.

Supervise building management staff. Including but not limited to: Make recommendations on staff both regular and temporary

Be part of the hiring process

Evaluate employee performance

Provide direction and training on proper maintenance procedures

Take corrective action or provide additional training when necessary

Manage employee schedules

Work with outside contractors. Including but not limited to: Overseeing Security, Fire Suppression & other safety systems

Scheduling Janitorial services

Scheduling contractor maintenance, repair & building improvements

Inspect work completed by contactors and any other outside companies