Human Resources Generalist -- Full-time

Performs Human Resources related duties at the professional level and may carry out responsibilities in some or all the following functional areas: employee relations, leave administration, HR data analysis, metrics reporting and training. Develops and implements various human resource plans, processes and procedures for assigned client groups. Functions as a business partner with operational and clinical management to drive employee performance, talent retention and compliance with policies, regulations and employment law requirements.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities

Facilitates HR related training (including new hire orientation).

Perform payroll responsibilities for the station.

Partners with employees and management to communicate various Human Resources policies, procedures, laws, standards and government regulations.

Develops solutions and responses to employee relations issues such as employee complaints, harassment allegations, and civil rights complaints. Properly investigates and documents issues and resolutions.

Responds to and represents the company for any unemployment claims.

Maintains a working knowledge of applicable Federal, State, and local laws and regulations, as well as other policies and procedures in order to ensure adherence in a manner that reflects legal, ethical, and professional behavior.

Maintains a working knowledge of legal regulations and best practices related to HR and leave administration and reporting as well as HR metrics reporting methodologies.

Conducts exit interviews and analyzes data and turnover and makes recommendations to the management team for corrective action and continuous improvement.

Knows, understands and demonstrates the company Values and practices on a consistent basis.

Assists in evaluation of reports, decisions, and results of department in relation to established goals. Recommends new approaches, policies, and procedures to effect continual improvements in efficiency of department and services performed.

Maintains Human Resource Information System records and compiles reports from database.

Performs other related duties as assigned including special projects.

Qualification Requirements

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Proficient in Microsoft Office Suite - Outlook, Word, Excel and PowerPoint.

Knowledgeable of applicable Federal, State, and local laws and regulations, as well as home health care and hospice regulations and company policies and procedures in order to ensure adherence in a manner that reflects legal, ethical, and professional behavior.

Ability to organize and prioritize and perform work efficiently and accurately in a fast-paced environment with project management skills.

Ability to objectively and effectively coach employees and management through difficult HR matters and resolve issues using judgment that is in consistent with standards, best practices, policies, procedures, regulation or government law.

Exceptional verbal and written communication skills and interpersonal skills.

Demonstrates a personal presence characterized by a sense of honesty, integrity and caring with the ability to inspire and motivate others to promote the values of the company.

Ability to work both independently and as part of a team with a willingness to assist others.

Strong analytical skills with high level of attention to detail.

Demonstrate ability to continuously improve processes to ensure high efficiency and effectiveness.

Education and/or Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Human Resources or Business Administration

Three (3) to five (5) years of Human Resources experience required

Professional in Human Resources (PHR) certification preferred

Workday experience preferred

Certificates, Licenses, Registrations

Must have and maintain in good standing professional license, certificate, or registration, as applicable.

Physical Demands

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to talk or hear. The employee regularly is required to stand, walk, sit, climb stairs, use hand to finger, handle or feel objects, tools, or controls; and reach with hands and arms.

The employee frequently lifts and/or moves up to 20 pounds. Specific vision abilities required by this job include close vision and the ability to adjust focus.

Work Environment

The work environment characteristics described here are representative of those an employee encounters while performing the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

This job generally operates in a clerical office setting. This role routinely uses standard office equipment such as computers, phones, photocopiers, filing cabinets, and fax machines. While performing the duties of this position, the employee may travel by automobile and be exposed to changing weather conditions.

Comments

Contact Information: Dianna Sharpe, Business Manager Address: 550 West Lafayette Blvd. Detroit, Michigan 48226 dsharpe@wdiv.com

WDIV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WDIV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of a pre-employment drug screen, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.