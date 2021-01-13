Promotions Manager -- Full-time

WDIV-Local 4, the Graham Media Group owned NBC affiliate in Detroit, is looking for a talented and well-organized Promotions Manager. Candidate needs to have excellent writing skills, a great eye for design, and some editing/graphic design chops are welcome. This person will set the creative vision, along with the Creative Services and Programming Director, for the marketing of the station. Candidate will also oversee the creative team and must be a strong leader with a passion for coaching and communication. If you can help creative teams to produce the highest-quality work, please apply!

Essential Duties and Responsibilities

Oversee creative assets across all platforms: on air, digital and out of home including news topicals, image campaigns, special programming promotion, proof of performances, events, and social media.

Develop strategies and plans to define brand on air and off channel.

Highly collaborative, synergetic relationship with Creative Services and Programming Director, General Manager, News Director and sales department.

Must come with ideas to build awareness and drive viewership and usership.

Direct production teams, on-air talent, and edits for promotional content.

Work with Research Director and external research to gather, analyze, and apply key audience insights that affect brand growth.

Be an advocate for Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit in the community.

Establish and manage relationships with NBC affiliate representatives, syndicators, and other Graham Media Group creative teams.

Oversee public relations.

Manage outside advertising.

Ability to write content for ClickOnDetroit, metro Detroit’s number one news and information website.

Manage sales-related promo sponsorships, contests, rules, and special giveaways.

Interface with our master control and traffic hubs.

Manage promo inventory through Wide Orbit system.

Qualification Requirements

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Must have a winning attitude and commitment to excellence

Strategic thinking

Ability to organize and prioritize and perform work efficiently and accurately in a fast-paced environment with project management skills.

Exceptional verbal and written communication skills and interpersonal skills.

Ability to work both independently and as part of a team with a willingness to assist others.

Strong analytical skills with high level of attention to detail.

Demonstrate ability to continuously improve processes to ensure high efficiency and effectiveness.

Education and/or Experience

Previous management experience is desired.

College degree or equivalent work experience.

5+ years in promotions for a medium/major market or advertising/marketing agency.

Must understand and thrive in a newsroom culture.

Demonstrated coaching and leadership skills are essential.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.

Must be able to think conceptually and oversee execution of creative in detail.

Ability to lead a team to achieve the station objectives.

Proven ability in areas of budgeting and scheduling.

Knowledge of Premiere and After Effects strongly desired.

Must be able to work under pressure and meet strict deadlines.

APPLICANTS WITHOUT A DEMO REEL WILL NOT BE CONSIDERED

Contact Information: Jamie Kaye Walters, Creative Services & Programming Director jkwalters@wdiv.com

WDIV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WDIV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of a pre-employment drug screen, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.