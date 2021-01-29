Assistant Director of Technology- Full-time

WDIV | Local 4, the Graham Media Group owned NBC affiliate in Detroit, MI is searching for a seasoned engineering professional to assist with the management of the broadcast, IT, and facility operations of its station.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities

The successful candidate will report to the Director of Technology. The candidate will be responsible for managing the installation, operation and maintenance of WDIV’s technical equipment and systems, ensuring delivery of the highest quality product possible. The candidate will be responsible for managing the Operations department, consisting of the Sony ELC Technicians and on-air operations. The candidate will ensure the proper operation of the transmitter, ENG technology and station FCC compliance.

Qualifications/Education Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in a related field and/or a minimum of eight years management/supervisory experience in a Television Broadcast environment

Must have strong, demonstrated management and technical expertise

Proven ability to lead and motivate engineering and IT personnel and act as a key technical lead

Strong working knowledge of digital broadcast equipment with an emphasis on IT, includes control room and master control automation, RF microwave and satellite, digital newsroom servers, file based ENG systems, and ATSC transmission

Must be an experienced, collaborative leader with strong written and oral communication skills capable of building consensus

Qualified, interested parties should contact HR@WDIV.com.

WDIV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WDIV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of a pre-employment drug screen, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.