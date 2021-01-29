Engineering Supervisor (Broadcast Technology Manger)

Position Title: Engineering Supervisor (Broadcast Technology Manager)
Location of Position: 550 West Lafayette Blvd., Detroit, Michigan
WDIV | Local 4′s Broadcast Technology Manager will oversee the daily work of WDIV’s Broadcast Engineering Team. This role will manage the maintenance, repair, installation and troubleshooting of all Broadcast Technology equipment & systems at the WDIV TV station, remote Transmitter site & remote ENG receive sites.
Job Description
This position requires good anticipatory skills, clear communication, a strong understanding of technical operations and daily workflows, and the ability to quickly identify potential problems and provide a backup plan. This person will also handle the troubleshooting of technical issues, and the training for new and existing employees, ensuring WDIV’s Broadcast Engineering Dept. maintains the highest level of quality control. This position reports to the Director of Technology.
Qualifications
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience working in a Broadcast Engineering environment
- 3yrs in supervisory role preferred
- Experience with broadcast Automation systems and control systems such as Compusat
- Experience with transcoding workflows and systems such as Telestream Vantage
- A demonstrated ability to manage people and effectively delegate tasks is required
- Strong technical understanding of broadcast signal types, audio/video formats, sync, captioning, and signal flow
- Strong understanding of Windows, Linux and OS X operating systems
- Familiarity with video and audio codecs
- The ability to read technical/signal flow drawings
- Familiarity with traditional satellite broadcast distribution technology as well as emerging IP delivery technologies
Contact information
Qualified, interested parties should contact HR@WDIV.com. All inquiries will be held in confidence.
WDIV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WDIV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of a pre-employment drug screen, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.