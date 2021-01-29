Engineering Supervisor (Broadcast Technology Manger)

Position Title: Engineering Supervisor (Broadcast Technology Manager)

Location of Position: 550 West Lafayette Blvd., Detroit, Michigan

WDIV | Local 4′s Broadcast Technology Manager will oversee the daily work of WDIV’s Broadcast Engineering Team. This role will manage the maintenance, repair, installation and troubleshooting of all Broadcast Technology equipment & systems at the WDIV TV station, remote Transmitter site & remote ENG receive sites.

Job Description

This position requires good anticipatory skills, clear communication, a strong understanding of technical operations and daily workflows, and the ability to quickly identify potential problems and provide a backup plan. This person will also handle the troubleshooting of technical issues, and the training for new and existing employees, ensuring WDIV’s Broadcast Engineering Dept. maintains the highest level of quality control. This position reports to the Director of Technology.

Qualifications

Minimum of 5 years’ experience working in a Broadcast Engineering environment

3yrs in supervisory role preferred

Experience with broadcast Automation systems and control systems such as Compusat

Experience with transcoding workflows and systems such as Telestream Vantage

A demonstrated ability to manage people and effectively delegate tasks is required

Strong technical understanding of broadcast signal types, audio/video formats, sync, captioning, and signal flow

Strong understanding of Windows, Linux and OS X operating systems

Familiarity with video and audio codecs

The ability to read technical/signal flow drawings

Familiarity with traditional satellite broadcast distribution technology as well as emerging IP delivery technologies

Contact information

Qualified, interested parties should contact HR@WDIV.com. All inquiries will be held in confidence.

WDIV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WDIV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of a pre-employment drug screen, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.