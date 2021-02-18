ENG Photojournalist - News Department Part-Time

Position Title: ENG Photojournalist (part-time)

Location of Position: 550 West Lafayette Blvd., Detroit, Michigan

WDIV-TV is looking for a creative, highly motivated storyteller to join our team as a photojournalist. The right candidate will be able to calmly work under the pressure of deadlines, have an eye for unique and memorable moments, the ability to create a superior product and will possess an infectious positive attitude. Working collaboratively with our assignment desk and reporting staff is a must.

Responsibilities

Excellent photographer in News gathering & News production

Must be self-motivated, collaborative and possess a high level of creativity to tell stories with sound and images; strong NPPA-style preferred

Able to work independently and capture informative and reliable news gathering video and audio for broadcast

Possess strong news judgment and digital media savvy

Work with others efficiently under daily deadline pressure

Must be fully knowledgeable in all aspects of ENG field operations

Must be a proficient editor working with newer systems

Must be able to operate a microwave truck; satellite truck experience is a plus

Must have strong understanding of computer/IT workflows

Must understand File Transfer Protocols

Solve technical issues in the field

Qualifications

Minimum 4-5 Years Professional News Photography Experience. Exceptional Non-Linear Editing, lighting and production skills required. Eye for Innovative Storytelling. Previous Professional News Photography. Proficient in Non-Linear Editing. Valid Driver’s License and Clean Driving Record. Microwave Truck Experience Preferred.

Contact information

Qualified, interested parties should contact irhodes@wdiv.com. All inquiries will be held in confidence.

WDIV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WDIV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of a pre-employment drug screen, investigative background check, employment/education verification and reference checks.