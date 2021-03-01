News Reporter

The Position & Objective:

SUMMARY:

This is your chance to join one of the best news stations in the country. How would you like to be part of an award-winning newsroom which is proud to be the recipient of Edward R. Murrow Awards, Emmy Awards, Michigan Association of Broadcasters’ Awards and much more? WDIV/Local 4 is looking for its next great Reporter. Our Reporters get to work in one of the best news towns in the country: breaking news, government corruption, weather, business and sports, we have it all.

We’re looking for great reporters who know how to find sources, break big stories and understanding live reporting. Our reporters have gone on straight to the network after working at WDIV/Local 4. If you’re looking for a tremendous challenge and a fabulous opportunity to work at one of the premiere NBC affiliates, we’re the place.

Responsibilities & Qualifications:

Qualified candidates should possess the following skills:

Must have strong creative abilities, including visual production, and a good understanding of contemporary production techniques.

Must be an excellent storyteller and writer, and be able to enterprise interesting approaches to stories.

Must have an ability to report on multiple platforms and understand the importance of digital storytelling.

Must understand demographic development.

Must be willing to work holidays and weekends.

A college degree in a related area is preferred.

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and will consider all qualified candidates regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, age, gender, marital status, disability, matriculation or affiliation. Any offer of employment is conditioned on successful completion of a pre-employment physical exam and drug screen, investigative background check, employment/education verification and reference checks. EOE/DRUG-FREE

To apply, send resume to:

Kim Voet

News Director – WDIV-TV/ClickOnDetroit.com

kimv@wdiv.com

550 West Lafayette Blvd.

Detroit, Michigan 48226