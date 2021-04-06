Television National Sales Manager - Large Market

You must be able to dig in and develop advertising campaigns that offer 360-degree solutions and get deep into agencies and local businesses where the decisions about media plans are being made. You must have exceptional digital along with new business skills and manage to key account activity. In addition, you must have the metal that allows you to go and see the right people in the market. The ideal candidate must be able to produce strategies that are capable of growing advertising dollars. Being creative while taking care of business is second nature to you. Additional responsibilities are as follows:

· Achieve and surpass revenue budget goals on broadcast and digital for core and political revenue

· Manage and motivate a team of high performers on the local and national sales teams

· Help manage and engage a digital operations team

· Consistently communicate with GSM regarding station pricing and inventory models

· Create sales promotions that simultaneously serve the interests of agency clients, direct advertisers, and the station

· Develop and maintain relationships with locally based clients that buy time through national advertising agencies

· Travel to key ad markets in the U.S.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Candidates should have extensive experience in television and digital sales and, preferably, sales management. Candidates should have a high Digital I.Q. Candidates should have expert knowledge of research and ratings metrics and Wide Orbit experience a plus. Computer skills are essential. Candidates should be extremely flexible in the face of an extraordinarily dynamic work environment. Excellent verbal and written communication skills are a must.

COMMENTS:

This description is intended to describe the essential job functions, the general supplemental functions, and the essential requirements for the performance of this job. It is not an exhaustive list of all duties, responsibilities, and requirements of a person so classified.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

All qualified candidates should send resumes and references to gmacko@wdiv.com. All inquiries will be held in confidence.

WDIV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WDIV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of a pre-employment drug screen, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.