Associate Director -Part Time

Expedite communication, information, instruction, etc. between News Director and other Managers. Serve as contact point of information for News Director and staff. Implement News Directors suggestions, instructions which often require initiative, tact and extensive understanding of news systems and personnel. Frequently must make instant decisions without consultation on a wide range of situations. Ability to implement various special projects from planning stage to completion as assigned by News Director. Discretion a must as position handles confidential matters. Weekly scheduling of newsroom staff and process bi-weekly payroll time sheets.Includes secretarial responsibilities for News Anchor handling community calendar and heavy concentration on screening incoming phone calls. General secretarial duties; type correspondence and maintain files, screen incoming calls and refer to appropriate person, receive and distribute department mail, audit and type expense reports, type monthly reports, schedule meetings and order necessary facilities, make travel arrangements including travel reservations and hotel accommodations.

Excellent secretarial, oral and written communication skills and a professional telephone manner. Must be an experienced computer user and capable of organizing and following through on projects independently, is positive, resourceful and looks toward to accepting responsibility. A minimum of 2 years secretarial experience is preferred.

