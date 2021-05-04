Producer - Live in The D

If you have a passion for our Detroit community and the people, places, and events that are making it one of the most vibrant metropolitan areas in the nation; if you have strong writing and organizational skills, are creative on social media, enjoy collaborating with a small team and interacting with people from all walks of life; if you are looking for an opportunity to work at one of the best and most respected television stations in the country, this is the opportunity for you!

Live In The D @ WDIV/Local 4 is looking for a Full Time Producer who will work closely with our award winning team to create the best entertaining lifestyle show in Detroit.

Live In The D is just that: A live television program in Detroit airing/streaming weekdays 10am-11am that showcases and celebrates the people, events and destinations helping the community shine in the international spotlight, and a place we are proud to call home. It is Detroit’s fastest growing local talk show and offers some of the most fun, exciting experiences to be had in the Detroit broadcast industry.

Ad

QUALIFICATIONS:

Previous TV news writing and producing experience. Experience with iNews and producing live programming. Must have excellent communication and organizational skills, and be able to multitask in a fast paced environment. Must be proficient on multiple social media platforms, write for our award-winning website and enterprise stories. A journalism degree is preferred. A liberal arts or broadcast arts degree is also acceptable.

All qualified candidates should send resumes and references to tsortor@wdiv.com. All inquiries will be held in confidence.

Note: All of the essential functions of this position are not necessarily described In this posting.

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and will consider all qualified candidates regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, age, gender, marital status, disability, matriculation or political affiliation. Any offer of employment is conditioned on successful completion of a pre-employment physical exam and drug screen, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.