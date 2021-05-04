Programming Coordinator – Part-Time (12-16 hours a week)

As a part of the Creative Services & Programming department, the Programming Coordinator is responsible for ensuring that all programming information for Local 4 and our digital channels is up-to-date. This position works closely with the Director of Local Programming.

RESPONSIBILITES:

Creating a daily list of show numbers and special shows airing each day to help facilitate the correct show being placed on the log correctly.

Submit Record Orders to Encompass.

Submit children’s feed information to NBC Clearance.

Upload clips for U.S. Captioning using Monitor IQ.

Check the daily discrepancy reports to ensure there were no programming issues or barters lost the previous day. If barters were lost notify traffic

Assign house numbers for special shows or delayed broadcasts to be coordinated with Operations, Engineering and Programming.

Maintain archives.

Be an extra set of eyes and troubleshoot for potential problems, delayed broadcasts, special shows, and anything else out of norm.

Record a copy of all local specials for sales/archives.

Look ahead at schedule and adjust existing records for sliding programming.

EDUCATION & EXPERIENCE:

Strong organizational skills.

Must be a self-starter who can work with limited supervision.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Minimum of 2 years working in a fast paced TV environment.

Understanding of how to read and interpret logs.

Highly responsible.

Contact: Mike Thomas, Production Manager at mthomas@wdiv.com.

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and will consider all qualified candidates regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, age, gender, marital status, disability, matriculation or political affiliation. Any offer of employment is conditioned on successful completion of a pre-employment physical exam and drug screen, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.