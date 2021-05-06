WDIV/ClickOnDetroit, the Graham Media owned NBC affiliate, is searching for a Director of Creative Services & Programming. Our station has been named Station of the Year for the 7th year in a row in our market. Our brand has the largest footprint in the local community and broadcasts all Big Events!

Our next Director of Creative Services & Programming will drive all creative efforts while aligning creative execution with marketing strategies. Very simply, the Director of Creative Services & Programming is accountable for developing and executing strategic and tactical plans in collaboration with the station General Manager, News Department, Sales Team, Promotions Team, and Programming — from the conceptual phase through actual implementation. Last but not least, we are looking for a Director of Creative Services & Programming to develop, mentor, and inspire their team while fostering a fun, energetic, and fulfilling work environment.

Ad

Responsibilities:

LEADERSHIP:

Provide direction and inspiration to Programming and Promotion team members in a manner that achieves the project’s strategic business goals and metrics

Effectively communicate creative and brand direction across all channels

MANAGEMENT:

The ability to inspire, align, and deploy the right mix of internal or external talent to develop, implement, and optimize campaigns and programs that delight and differentiate

Manage internal team development with effective coaching, while fostering leadership through team spirit and leading by example

COLLABORATION:

Ad