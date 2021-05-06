WDIV/ClickOnDetroit, the Graham Media owned NBC affiliate, is searching for a Director of Creative Services & Programming. Our station has been named Station of the Year for the 7th year in a row in our market. Our brand has the largest footprint in the local community and broadcasts all Big Events!
Our next Director of Creative Services & Programming will drive all creative efforts while aligning creative execution with marketing strategies. Very simply, the Director of Creative Services & Programming is accountable for developing and executing strategic and tactical plans in collaboration with the station General Manager, News Department, Sales Team, Promotions Team, and Programming — from the conceptual phase through actual implementation. Last but not least, we are looking for a Director of Creative Services & Programming to develop, mentor, and inspire their team while fostering a fun, energetic, and fulfilling work environment.
Responsibilities:
LEADERSHIP:
- Provide direction and inspiration to Programming and Promotion team members in a manner that achieves the project’s strategic business goals and metrics
- Effectively communicate creative and brand direction across all channels
MANAGEMENT:
- The ability to inspire, align, and deploy the right mix of internal or external talent to develop, implement, and optimize campaigns and programs that delight and differentiate
- Manage internal team development with effective coaching, while fostering leadership through team spirit and leading by example
COLLABORATION: