WDIV-TV/ClickonDetroit.com is looking for a highly creative person with strong digital marketing skills and entrepreneurial mindset to become our new Digital Marketing Strategist. This position will coordinate, supervise, and update our membership programs and assist in maintaining and developing initiatives designed to increase and grow highly engaged users (HEUs). We want someone who understands what it takes to create highly successful and impactful digital (across all platforms) messaging statements and optimize them for the overall good of our brand. This ideal candidate will oversee projects from start to finish and be able to work both independently and with a team. The Digital Marketing Strategist can easily create cross-platform programs that include television, native, video, social, and experiential.

Key Responsibilities Include:

Work with the Digital Special Projects Manager and Creative Services to implement social media and communication campaigns to align with marketing strategies

Develop, implement, and manage digital campaigns to promote WDIV-TV/ClickonDetroit.com and its brand, content and people

Event specialist for the station, both virtually and for in-person events. This includes assisting in creating events which build the WDIV-TV brand outside of traditional television

Work to develop and leverage digital platforms and channels to grow engagement, and retention among both current and future users

Mentor and provide training to employees throughout the newsroom on best practices for creating, managing, and delivering digital content

Help the station continuously refine its digital communications

Be a Detroit ambassador. Be a WDIV-TV/ClickonDetroit.com ambassador

Qualifications:

Strong knowledgeable of emerging techniques, strategies and digital analytics is a must.

Excellent organization skills with the ability to work effectively to build strong and positive relationships between departments, corporate GMG, with the community, and our audience

Ability to set and meet deadlines, work irregular and extended hours.

Must be highly self-driven, demonstrate great initiative, display a professional demeanor, exude high energy and show attention to detail.

The role requires an innovator, a trendsetter, and a progressive thinker who can connect digital to all other aspects of our and drive growth opportunities

Must be a confident, flexible, be able to multi-task, and be able to work independently.

Proven ability to create engaging written and video content

5+ years working in digital and broadcast media

Proven track record with creative ability and judgment

To apply please send resume via email to:

Dianna Sharpe, HR@WDIV.com

WDIV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WDIV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.