Manager of Computer Information Systems (Information Technology Manager)

WDIV Local 4, the NBC affiliate television station in Detroit, is looking for a full time Information Technology (IT) Manager to join our Engineering Department. WDIV, owned by Graham Media Group, has the most watched newscast at 4PM, 5PM, 6PM and 11PM in the Detroit market (DMA #15). WDIV’s ClickOnDetroit.com is the number one website for news and weather in metro Detroit. WDIV has been awarded the Michigan Association of Broadcasters “2020 Station of the Year”, a title held for the last 6 years.

Job Description

A successful candidate will have a minimum of 5 years experience in the IT industry with a preferred 2-4 years of management experience (can be concurrent). Must be proficient with the following technologies: Windows/Linux servers, Cisco switches/routers, Active Directory, DNS, VM Ware, VDI, Cloud Computing, network architecture, streaming technologies, video file compression & Windows/Mac OSX desktop support.

Responsibilities

REQUIRED:

Manage a team of IT Specialists & Broadcast IT Engineers.

Excellent history of customer service, project management and strategic planning.

Outstanding troubleshooting abilities with attention to detail.

Strong communication skills.

Solid understanding of TCP/IP protocol stack with in-depth knowledge of network switching, routing concepts and protocols.

Basic working understanding of network security appliances such as Palo Alto firewalls, ForeScout & Qualys.

Experience with VoIP & other remote work technologies.

Part of a Team that provides 24x7, 365 days per year, on-call support. This may entail phone or physical presence at the facility for equipment failure or other disasters. This includes, but is not limited to equipment and power failures, loss of contracted services, storms or severe weather and schedule conflicts.

Overtime may be required in emergency situations or to meet deadlines.

PREFERRED:

Experience in a Broadcast facility.

Familiarity with NRCS, MAM, DAM and OTT technologies.

Knowledge of traffic & billing systems such as WideOrbit.

To apply please send resume via email to:

Dianna Sharpe, HR@WDIV.com

WDIV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WDIV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.