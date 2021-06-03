Graham Media Group Detroit is seeking a Multimedia Sales Planner highly motivated, detail-oriented individual for our sales support team. Omne (https://omneresults.com/), a division of Graham Media Group, strives to stay ahead of the latest emerging trends in the industry and has gained national recognition for our forward-thinking initiatives. Here at Graham, we bring together the best experts with the best technology in the industry, to power our client’s success.
We are looking for:
- A client experience enthusiast, who values client partnerships.
- A team player who understands that a win for the client is a win for our team.
- A continuous learner, our Media Solutions Planner should always be curious, about our client’s business and the ever-changing digital
marketing world.
- A strategist who can understand a client’s business goals and map out a course of action to get there.
- A proactive communicator who isn’t afraid to pick up the phone.
- A private investigator who always keeps a pulse on the competitive landscape, both for our clients and ourselves.
- A problem solver, who is both solution- and idea-oriented.
- A teammate with integrity and personal responsibility, who also isn’t afraid to make mistakes along the way and have a little fun.
Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
- Working closely with account executives to coordinate advertising campaigns.
- Entering orders, working makegood and resolving billing discrepancies and traffic issues.
- Establishing and maintaining high retention rates and a high level of customer satisfaction by exceeding customer expectations and
proactively anticipating their shifting needs.
- Communicating with advertisers for creative assets and approvals, scheduling changes and campaign performance as needed.
- Regularly monitoring campaign performance to ensure clients’ goals are being met.
- Providing in-depth reporting tailored to each client’s goals and objectives.
- Lead generation for all Account Executives by researching competitive media and utilizing lead gen tools
- Helping Account Executives/Sales Managers with a variety of tasks and special projects
- Developing presentations as needed for sales efforts
- Having a deep knowledge and understanding of all WRAL Digital Solutions offerings and processes.
- Staying on top of emerging trends in digital advertising and marketing, applying new knowledge on behalf of current clients and training
other internal teams as needed.
- Reports to Digital Sales Manager.
General requirements include the following:
- Desire for a career in sales.
- Excellent communication skills with ability to speak effectively with internal and external customers.
- A team player who can work with others toward common goals.
- Ability to manage multiple projects and priorities simultaneously.
- Goal oriented and deadline driven.
- Good organizational and time management skills a must.
- Bachelor’s degree in marketing or related field preferred.
- 1-2 years of related work experience in digital marketing preferred or equivalent combination
of education and experience.
- Proficient in Microsoft Office Suite, especially Excel/spreadsheets and comfortable learning new software and processes as needed.
- Previous experience with Wide Orbit Software a plus.
- Google Analytics certification and Google Ad Manager experience a plus.