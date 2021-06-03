Graham Media Group Detroit is seeking a Multimedia Sales Planner highly motivated, detail-oriented individual for our sales support team. Omne (https://omneresults.com/), a division of Graham Media Group, strives to stay ahead of the latest emerging trends in the industry and has gained national recognition for our forward-thinking initiatives. Here at Graham, we bring together the best experts with the best technology in the industry, to power our client’s success.

We are looking for:

- A client experience enthusiast, who values client partnerships.

- A team player who understands that a win for the client is a win for our team.

- A continuous learner, our Media Solutions Planner should always be curious, about our client’s business and the ever-changing digital

marketing world.

- A strategist who can understand a client’s business goals and map out a course of action to get there.

- A proactive communicator who isn’t afraid to pick up the phone.

- A private investigator who always keeps a pulse on the competitive landscape, both for our clients and ourselves.

- A problem solver, who is both solution- and idea-oriented.

- A teammate with integrity and personal responsibility, who also isn’t afraid to make mistakes along the way and have a little fun.

Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

- Working closely with account executives to coordinate advertising campaigns.

- Entering orders, working makegood and resolving billing discrepancies and traffic issues.

- Establishing and maintaining high retention rates and a high level of customer satisfaction by exceeding customer expectations and

proactively anticipating their shifting needs.

- Communicating with advertisers for creative assets and approvals, scheduling changes and campaign performance as needed.

- Regularly monitoring campaign performance to ensure clients’ goals are being met.

- Providing in-depth reporting tailored to each client’s goals and objectives.

- Lead generation for all Account Executives by researching competitive media and utilizing lead gen tools

- Helping Account Executives/Sales Managers with a variety of tasks and special projects

- Developing presentations as needed for sales efforts

- Having a deep knowledge and understanding of all WRAL Digital Solutions offerings and processes.

- Staying on top of emerging trends in digital advertising and marketing, applying new knowledge on behalf of current clients and training

other internal teams as needed.

- Reports to Digital Sales Manager.

General requirements include the following:

- Desire for a career in sales.

- Excellent communication skills with ability to speak effectively with internal and external customers.

- A team player who can work with others toward common goals.

- Ability to manage multiple projects and priorities simultaneously.

- Goal oriented and deadline driven.

- Good organizational and time management skills a must.

- Bachelor’s degree in marketing or related field preferred.

- 1-2 years of related work experience in digital marketing preferred or equivalent combination

of education and experience.

- Proficient in Microsoft Office Suite, especially Excel/spreadsheets and comfortable learning new software and processes as needed.

- Previous experience with Wide Orbit Software a plus.

- Google Analytics certification and Google Ad Manager experience a plus.