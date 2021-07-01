Information Technology Specialist

WDIV Local 4, the NBC affiliate television station in Detroit, is looking for a full time Information Technology (IT) Specialist to join our Engineering Department. WDIV, owned by Graham Media Group, has the most watched newscast at 4PM, 5PM, 6PM and 11PM in the Detroit market (DMA #15). WDIV’s ClickOnDetroit.com is the number one website for news and weather in metro Detroit. WDIV has been awarded the Michigan Association of Broadcasters “2021 Station of the Year”, a title held for the last 7 years.

JOB DESCRIPTION (EXPERIENCE)

A successful candidate will have 2 to 4 years experience in the IT industry. Must be familiar with the following technologies: Windows/Linux servers, Cisco switches/routers, Active Directory, DNS, VM Ware, VDI, Cloud Computing, network architecture, streaming technologies, video file compression & Windows/Mac OSX desktop support. RESPONSIBILITIES (REQUIREMENTS) Required:

Ad

• Work as part of a team, supervised by the IT Manager.

• Provide excellent customer service & complete assigned projects on time and within specs.

• Outstanding troubleshooting abilities with attention to detail.

• Strong communication skills.

• Solid understanding of TCP/IP protocol stack with knowledge of network switching, routing concepts and protocols.

• Understanding of network security appliances such as Palo Alto firewalls, Fore Scout &Qualys.

• Experience with VoIP & other remote work technologies.

• Part of a Team that provides 24x7, 365 days per year, on-call support. This may entail phone or physical presence at the facility for equipment failure or other disasters. This includes, but is not limited to equipment and power failures, loss of contracted services, storms or severe weather and schedule conflicts.

• Overtime may be required in emergency situations or to meet deadlines.

Ad

Preferred:

• Experience in a Broadcast facility.

• Familiarity with NRCS, MAM, DAM and OTT technologies.

Qualified, interested parties should contact: Amador Velasquez avelasquez@wdiv.com .

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and will consider all qualified candidates regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, age, gender, marital status, disability, matriculation or political affiliation. Any offer of employment is conditioned on successful completion of a pre-employment physical exam and drug screen, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.